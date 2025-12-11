EU raids Temu headquarters in Dublin

The European Commission has raided Temu’s European office in Dublin during an announced inspection, the Financial Times reports. The investigation stems from allegations that the Chinese e-commerce platform receives state aid from Beijing to secure subsidies. This financial support reportedly enables the company to offer products at even lower prices, creating unfair competition for other online retailers. The regulation designed to prevent such practices, granting the EU authority to conduct these inspections, was introduced in 2023.

Additional concerns regarding Temu’s disruption of the level playing field have prompted EU action. These include the methods the online retailer uses to entice customers to make purchases, such as games offering discounts and other price incentives. The EU executive has further accused Temu of doing too little to combat illegal products on its platform. Investigations into these matters are currently ongoing.

Temu has not yet issued a statement regarding the raid.