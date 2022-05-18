European fashion textile exports saw encouraging growth in 2021

European exports of textile and clothing items increased by 10.6 percent to 58 billion euros in 2021, according to new data published by Euratex, the European Apparel and Textile Confederation which represents the interests of the European textile and clothing industry at the level of the EU institutions. Imports decreased by 7.5 percent to 106 billion euros.

Purchases of textiles and clothing from China decreased by 28 percent in 2021 but overall textile activity fully recovered from the strong contraction in 2020, with sales of clothing returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Dirk Vantyghem, Director General Euratex, said in the report: "2021 export figures confirm that Euratex members have gained momentum. Even if energy prices are causing serious disturbances in the short term, our long-term ambition remains to be a world leader in the sustainable textile sector.”

Euratex also strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, which has seen the Ukrainian textile industry greatly suffer. “Ukraine offers valuable sourcing opportunities for European textile and apparel brands as part of a broader nearshoring trend that appears to emerge from the trade data,” the report said.