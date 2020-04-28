Exiting the crisis: Small fashion companies have access to new fast-track finance scheme

Small fashion and luxury companies in need of cashflow to remain operational after the coronavirus lockdown can take advantage of a new government-backed loan scheme.

On Monday a new financial support package was announced, aimed to support companies through the pandemic with interest free loans between 2,000 pounds and 50,000 pounds immediately available.

Fast-track finance

The fast-track finance scheme will provide loans with a 100 percent government-backed guarantee for lenders. The first twelve months are interest free and are addition to other financial schemes, such as the government-backed furlough incentives to keep employees.

The loans have been designed to ensure that small firms who need cash injections to keep operating can get finance in a matter of days, and will run alongside the 6 billion pounds awarded in business grants and job retention scheme. The government will provide lenders with a 100 percent guarantee and no repayment due during the first 12 months.

The loans will be applied for through a short, standardised online application and the money should reach businesses within days – providing immediate support to those that need it.

Crisis management

Many retail and fashion companies are struggling to stay operational as they plan for a new post-pandemic landscape. From dealing with store closures to the well-being of their workforce and even the viability of their businesses in the near future, fashion companies need relief on all fronts.

The scheme will launch for applications on Monday 4 May and businesses will be able to access these loans through a network of accredited lenders.

Image via Pixabay