Express expected to post 1.9 percent yearly growth

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce 691.56 million dollars in sales for the current quarter.

Zacks reports that several analysts estimate Express’ earnings to come in between 668.70 million dollars to 713.40 million dollars.

Express reported sales of 678.78 million dollars during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9 percent. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 14.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of 691.56 million dollars for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from 2.11 billion dollars to 2.14 billion dollars.

For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of 2.10 billion dollars per share, with estimates ranging from 2.09 billion dollars to 2.11 billion dollars.