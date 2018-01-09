Fashion for Good teams up with Zalando to advance sustainable innovation

London - Global initiative Fashion for Good has partnered up with German online retailer Zalando to help accelerate and scale sustainable innovation in the fashion industry. The new partnership is said to highlight a shared commitment to cross-industry collaboration and introduce disruptive innovation within the supply chain.

“Our mission at Fashion for Good is to bring together the entire fashion ecosystem to reimagine the way fashion is designed, made, worn and reused,” said Katrin Ley, Managing Director, Fashion for Good. “We are excited to welcome Zalando, Europe’s leading online fashion platform, to our network so we can continue accelerating the transition to a circular fashion industry.”

As a partner of Fashion for Good's platform, which includes the Plug and Play Accelerator and a Scaling Programme, Zalando is able to engage with innovators at the cusp of the future of fashion and is set to benefit from specialized scouting and screening support for new innovators. Together with Fashion for Good's other corporate partners, Zalando is set to participate in the selection of new innovators and provide expertise and mentorship to circular apparel companies.

"Zalando brings a fresh perspective to the Fashion for Good-Plug and Play Accelerator," added Saeed Amidi, Founder, and CEO, Plug and Play. "As the first technology and e-commerce company to join the Accelerator, we are excited that Zalando will be able to assist in discovering new sustainable technologies and work closely with the startups to create a better, more sustainable future."

“We believe that using new technologies will increase transparency in our industry significantly. We are determined to find our role in accelerating this process for the good of all,” said Dennis Hoenig-Ohnsorg, Team Lead Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Zalando. “Fashion for Good provides the ideal platform to join forces to identify and grow promising business concepts together, creating sustainable innovations across the global fashion ecosystem. We look forward to the collaboration and bringing in our unique e-commerce competence as the first partner who is a pure online player.”