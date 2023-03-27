Fashion retailer Scotch & Soda reportedly secures rescue deal

"Scotch & Soda has been rescued by American company Bluestar Alliance, various media reports, including Nu.nl and the Financieele Dagblad. Curator Jasper Berkenbosch reports to the news website that 'a fairly large group of employees will keep their jobs'. Berkenbosch could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. At the time of the bankruptcy last Monday, Scotch & Soda had about 800 employees in the Netherlands.

About Bluestar Alliance

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Hurley, Justice, Brookstone, Tahari, Bebe, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry and Limited Too.

More about Scotch & Soda on the news archive below: