Filippa K partners with Fiber Traceability Initiative for AW24

Swedish fashion brand Filippa K has partnered with the Fiber Traceability Initiative (FTI) for its autumn/winter 2024 collection.

Working with Axfoundation, GS1 Sweden, and VirtualRouteZ to improve traceability in the wool industry while setting up a transparent value chain, 12 Filippa K garments from the AW24 collection feature a QR code that details the item's origin from start to end, design details, care tips, and potential second-life solutions.

Filippa K x FTI QR code Credits: Filippa K

As fibers in the wool industry are commonly sold in large quantities on a global scale, traceability is usually limited to the country of origin, with no guarantee or certification to ensure that the wool was produced sustainably and ethically in accordance with elevated animal welfare standards. As more than one-third of the fibers Filippa K worked with in 2023 were of animal origin, traceability from farm to garment was key for the brand to trace the roots of the fibers, in addition to tracking their environmental and social impacts.

Working towards building an FTI value chain since 2023, each step of production is logged through code scans, creating a complete chain of custody that ensures reliable traceability. By scanning the QR code on each garment, customers can access detailed information, from the origin of the wool to care advice and options for post-ownership

“We are thrilled to take this next step in the Fiber Traceability Initiative, giving the Filippa K community an opportunity to understand the story behind these wool garments,” ﻿said Anna Berne, vice president of product and sustainability at Filippa K, in a statement. “This is just the beginning of our collective progress, we look forward to growing the initiative.”

In further support of FTI, Berne will also be part of an upcoming webinar about the initiative.