Finnish retailer Stokmann Plc improves H1 net sales by 6.5 percent

Finnish fashion retailer Stockmann Group enjoyed a 6.5 percent net sales increase in the first half of 2021. It registered 383.7 million euro in sales, ahead from last year’s 351.1 million euro.

In the second quarter, net sales at comparable exchange rates increased by 21.4 percent from the previous year.

Trending in line with the market, Stockmann’s e-commerce was the best performing channel, generating a year-on-year 82 percent jump in net sales in the first six months of the year.

Based on these numbers, the company updated its financial outlook for the rest of the year and now expects its net sales to grow and positive adjusted operating results. It’s worth recalling that the Nordic apparel retailer is going through a business restructuring.