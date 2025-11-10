Footasylum: Mad Agency becomes distribution partner for Germany and Austria

British sportswear retailer Footasylum announced a “strategic partnership” with Cologne-based distribution agency Mad Agency on Monday.

The collaboration aims to drive growth in the DACH region, according to a statement. Mad Agency will represent Footasylum's private labels as an “exclusive distribution agency” in Germany and Austria.

The partnership, initially for a three-year term, is “a significant step” in Footasylum's international growth strategy. It underscores the ambition to “expand the brand's presence in key European markets”, the company stated.