French fashion group Vivarte sells its Chevignon brand

French fashion brand Vivarte has announced that it will sell its Chevignon brand as it continues to dispose assets to cut its debt. In the Tuesday announcement the company said they would be selling the brand to the Royer company's Stephane Collaert and Thierry Le Guenic.

The move comes following the French group’s recent restructuring of its business to improve its financial situation. Vivarte sold its Kookai fashion brand, and its footwear brand, Merka, last year, as well as its Andre shoe brand earlier this year. The sale of the Chevignon brand by Vivarte is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2019.

Photo credit: Facebook, Chevignon