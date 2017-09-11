Furla sells 23.5 percent more in H1FY17

The Italian fashion and accessories group’s turnover increased by 23.5 percent in the first half of 2017. Furla Group seems, therefore, to continue on the path to growth, after enjoying record sales and profits in 2016.

Furla Group experienced additional growth in the first half of 2017, reaching a turnover of 238 million euros, 23.5 percent more (22 percent at constant exchange rates) than last year’s same period’s 193 million euros.

The company explained earlier this month that "Organic growth confirms one of the leading drivers of success: like-for-like sales in direct sales outlets have reached double digit growth."

Australia falls head over heels for Furla – 63 percent turnover growth over first semetre

Asia-Pacific came up second as the strongest market for the company and growing by 63 percent. China, Korea, and Australia noted notable growth, while both Japan and the EMEA rose by 16 percent. Last but not least, the U.S, where the fashion company recorded a 3 percent increase in turnover.

"The results for the first half of 2017," said Alberto Camerlengo, of the Furla Group, "make us very proud." Pride that is not a little undertaking as the fashion group has doubled its turnover over the last three years. “Growth, even in complex scenarios, is important in all markets as well as strengthening the quality of distribution and relationships with strategic partners," summarised the company’s CEO.

Furla to postpone float – new factories and stores upgrading to take priority

Giovanna Furlanetto, President of Furla, advanced in a recent interview with a trade publication that at this point in time, the company’s float on the stock market "is a futuristic scenario, as today, with this thrilling growth, we are committed to other fronts.”

As revealed by the company’s executive, the most imminent operations will see a revamped production facility as well as the upgrading of existing stores. On a related note, the fashion group will be changing partners “in some countries where these are too small to support."

Furla’s products are available in more than 100 countries. The company has 444 stores, operating directly half of them, and is present in more than 1,200 multi-brand stores and department stores.

For the second half of this year 2017, the firm has scheduled new openings in Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, and Prague.

Image:Furla A/W2017, Furla Official Web