Futureproof your DPP journey now

Trimco Group Takes Traceability To The Next Level With Cutting-Edge Green Tech

The Digital Product Passport (DDP) seems one of the closest turning points for a real shift in the fashion industry towards truly more sustainable, transparent, and traceable production. While some brands and retailers have already started working towards it, some even implementing it already, not everyone is quite sure where to start. And you’re not alone if you don’t quite know where to start either.

Most brands look to green tech solutions to help them manage the process but how do you find the right solution for your business? How do you ensure that the system you choose will be effective, efficient and help you remain compliant at all times? And most of all – how MANY different systems do YOU need to cover both the upstream and the downstream parts of the DPP requirements? After all, it’s not one-size-fits-all in this business. Some products may fit your budget but you still need to maintain big spreadsheets so will need more people to manage it. Others may offer loads of extras that you just don’t need, at great expense. So how do you choose and how can you ensure that different solutions will “speak” with each other?

Credits: Trimco Group

According to Camilla Mjelde, Compliance & Sustainability Director, Trimco Group, it all comes down to expertise, the right partners or network and flexibility. “You want to partner with a solution provider that really knows what they are doing, has their finger on the pulse of what is happening in the industry and what the latest tech advances are, with an always up-to-date system. And importantly, you want to ensure that they can tailor their offer to your needs and budget,” she says.

Tapping into their vast global network, which the company has built up as a trims and C&C label provider, plus their extensive knowledge of the global supply chain, Trimco Group set up their ProductDNA® solution for the textile and footwear industries, in March 2022. It was one of the first-of-a-kind tools to offer a comprehensive solution that helps brands monitor, report, assess, and optimise their supply chain all in one place. The platform is recognised as a Digital Product Passport Service Provider in the EU by CIRPASS and is constantly evolving. ProductDNA® currently offers four modules that brands can choose from to tailor the platform to their needs.

Advancing Traceability with Cutting-Edge Technology

Now in 2024, Trimco Group takes traceability to the next level with a series of technological advances and new initiatives. Leveraging the latest Greentech and strategic partnerships to ensure streamlining of the traceability process, the tool now features:

Verified Data Authenticity: leveraging strategic partnerships with industry-leading standards to ensure data accuracy and integrity by sourcing information directly from source. Seamless Data Integration: Facilitating effortless data flow across the supply chain to enhance transparency and reduce administrative workload. Greentech Integration: Embracing green technology to bolster traceability efforts, making it easier for textile, footwear, and workwear brands to access and utilise verified data.

Credits: Trimco Group

Last but not least, brands will also need to decide how they plan to share their DPPs with consumers – such as through a QR code or website link – and how they plan to present the data to users. With Trimco’s full trims, packaging and print as well as RFID solutions, the company can advise and assist brands from start to finish.

Supporting several brands already, such as Bergans of Norway, Holzweiler or Fynch Hatton with their DPP pilots and part of CIRPASS-2 on a project together with their downstream solution partners, Kezzler, Trimco Group wants to make DPP an easy-to-tackle topic. They partner with different ERP and PLM solution providers to make the data transfer easier. With their QR-code ready platform, ProductDNA®, as well as their expertise in combining different technologies, such as NFC and RFID for embedded solutions with QR codes, brands with DPP ambitions are in the right hands.

Are you ready to take the first step in your DPP journey? Get in touch with Trimco Group .