G-III Apparel and PVH sign license agreement for DKNY menswear

G-III Apparel Group has entered into a multi-year license agreement with PVH Corp, under which PVH will design and distribute menswear for the DKNY brand in the United States and Canada. The company said, license agreement includes DKNY Sport for men, a new category for the brand. In addition, PVH has licensed rights for men's sportswear, dress shirts, neckwear and jeans.

Commenting on the development, Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and CEO of G-III, said in a media statement, "This collaboration is an important step in the continued growth of DKNY and a clear example of the go-forward strategy to heighten this iconic brand. PVH is a trusted and powerful partner and we look forward to our continued success together."

"DKNY is a great American brand and we are excited to have the opportunity to build out the menswear business in the US and Canada as a complement to our existing menswear businesses," added Ken Duane, CEO of Heritage Brands and North America Wholesale for PVH.

The company added that the first collections will launch in spring 2018 and will be sold in department stores. This agreement is the fourth partnership between G-III and PVH. The companies have multi-year license agreements for various product categories under PVH's Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands and for men's sportswear under G-III's G.H. Bass brand.

Picture:Facebook/DKNY