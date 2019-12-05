G-III Apparel Group posts rise in Q3 revenues and profit

The company said on Wednesday its Q3 net profit increased. Compared with the same period last year, revenues surged by 5 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 95 million , grew from 94 million a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues grew to 1,128 million .

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) was founded in 1956 by Aron Goldfarb, who immigrated to the United States and established his own outerwear company in the heart of New York City’s Garment District. Today G-III Apparel is best known for its brand portfolio which includes licences for Guess, Donna Karen, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein for which the company designs and manufactures collections.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. If you spot an error, please help and let us know at [email protected]