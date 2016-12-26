Gangtai Group acquires majority stake in Buccellati

- Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez |
-
The Chinese conglomerate has agreed to acquire an 85 percent stake in the high-end jeweller, owned up to date by Italian equity firm Clessidra.
The deal valued the Milan-based jeweller at 270 million euros, or 6.6 times its revenues, according to a source close to the matter cited by Reuters. The Buccellati family, who founded the company in 1919, will retain 15 percent, the same source added.
It’s worth recalling that Clessidra previously held talks to sell a controlling stake in Buccellati to Richemont but was unable to reach an agreement, according to Reuters.
Gangtai’s jewellery subsidiary, Gangsu Gangtai Holding (Group) Co. Ltd, is a leading Internet jewelry retailer in China and a major distributor of gold jewelry.
More news
Most read
-
Mary Portas to discuss the Brexit at Spring Fair 2017
-
When to sell second-hand fashion items on eBay
-
The world's fashion community pays tribute to Franca Sozzani
-
The 7 fashion buzzwords of 2016
-
Google’s Top 10 Fashion Questions of 2016
-
Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani has died
-
Ireland: 2017’s New Hothouse of Fashion
LATEST JOBS
Editor’s pick
-
Poll - What do you think the fashion news highlights of 2016 were?
-
Forget about Black Friday, Singles' Day is where the money is at
-
Lidewij Edelkoort: "Do something with the sleeve"
-
360° video - A look inside of Ecco's W-21 new store concept
-
135 Louis Vuitton Speedy 30s needed to cover the world's highest rent