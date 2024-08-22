Ganni partners with Canopy to source more sustainable packaging

Danish fashion brand Ganni has partnered with non-profit environmental organization Canopy to eliminate sourcing fibers for its textile and paper packaging from ancient and endangered forests.

Protecting the planet’s forests is one of the most efficient and effective methods to fight climate change. Yet annually, over 3.4 billion trees are cut down for paper packaging and fabrics like viscose.

“Ganni is thrilled to join the CanopyStyle and Pack4Good initiatives as part of our ongoing effort to become the most responsible version of ourselves,” said Lauren Bartley, chief sustainability officer at Ganni, in a statement. “We’re proud to collaborate with Canopy in leading a supply chain revolution that ensures the world’s most vital forests remain intact.”

Ganni partners with Canopy Credits: Canopy

Through its new partnership, Ganni will also advance the production of low-carbon, circular alternatives, such as textiles from recycled materials and packaging made from agricultural waste. By partnering with Canopy, Ganni joins over 550 fashion brands and retailers, representing a combined market value exceeding 1 trillion USD, in adopting CanopyStyle policies. Additionally, Ganni joins 444 brands worth 249 billion USD in committing to Canopy’s Pack4Good initiative.

"By joining the CanopyStyle and Pack4Good initiatives, Ganni aligns itself with fashion’s most progressive players,” said Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director at Canopy, in a statement. “Together, we have the potential to scale low-impact, Next Gen Solutions to preserve forests and transform the environmental impact of the fashion industry."

A B-Corp-certified company, Ganni is dedicated to reducing its social and environmental footprint, aiming for a 50 percent absolute carbon reduction by 2027, based on 2021 levels. Materials and innovation are key to achieving this goal and partnering with Canopy will likely play a crucial role in limiting the brand's climate impact.