Gap announces quarterly dividend

Gap Inc. board of directors authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 dividend of 2425 cents per share, payable on or after January 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2020.

Gap offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. The company’s fiscal year 2018 net sales were 16.6 billion dollars.

Gap’s products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.

Picture:Gap media centre