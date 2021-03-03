Gap declares first quarter dividend

Gap Inc. has announced that its board of directors affirmed the payment of its previously approved and deferred first quarter fiscal year 2020 dividend of 0.2425 cents per share, payable on or after April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2021.

The company also announced its intent to initiate a quarterly dividend beginning in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 at a level that balances return of capital to shareholders while maintaining the financial flexibility to monitor the ongoing pandemic impacts and invest in growth initiatives.

The company’s fiscal year 2019 net sales were 16.4 billion dollars.