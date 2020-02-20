Gildan Activewear revenue drops 11.3 percent for Q4

Gildan Activewear reported its net profit for Q4 decreased on Thursday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also slipped by 11.3 percent.

For Q4, the company's net profit was 32.5 million dollar, dropped from 59.6 million dollar last year. Revenues slipped to 658.7 million dollar. Compared to 8 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company slipped to 5 percent.

Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded clothing, including undecorated blank activewear such as t-shirts, sport shirts and fleeces, which are subsequently decorated by screen printing companies with designs and logos. The company also supplies branded and private label athletic, casual and dress socks to retail companies in the U.S. and was founded in 1984.

