Gildan Activewear revenue drops 71.3 percent for Q2

The company on Thursday reported Q2 net loss. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also slipped by 71.3 percent.

The company's net loss for Q2 was -250 million dollars compared to net earnings of 100 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues decreased to 230 million dollars. Compared to 12 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company slipped to -109 percent.

Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded clothing, including undecorated blank activewear such as t-shirts, sport shirts and fleeces, which are subsequently decorated by screen printing companies with designs and logos. The company also supplies branded and private label athletic, casual and dress socks to retail companies in the U.S. and was founded in 1984.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to tip@fashionunited.com.