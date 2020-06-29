Google launches support for small UK businesses post-lockdown

Google has announced a commitment to help one million small British businesses stay open in the fallout from Covid-19 by helping them be found online by the end of 2021.

Google’s Open for Business initiative offers a support package of products, tools and services which small businesses can sign-up for online.

As part of the commitment, Google has revealed that 25 million pounds worth of advertising credits and grants has been made available to British small businesses, government agencies and NGOs.

In partnership with Digital Boost, it will also be offering 10,000 hours of free on-on-on support and mentoring for companies.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said in a statement: “Our small businesses form the backbone of the British economy, fuelling growth and creating jobs in communities across the country. This has been a difficult time for them, and that’s why I am delighted that today Google has announced this plan to help small businesses recover from the crisis.

“We will all play a part in this national effort to get the UK open for business again safely. Google’s initiative to support our smallest firms is a great step forward in getting our economy back on track.”

Ronan Harris, Google managing director, UK said: “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. Like millions up and down the country, we want to help small businesses both survive and thrive. Through this programme, we’re aiming to upskill SMEs and charities by helping them adapt to operating in a post lockdown environment. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we want to show that having an online presence can have a transformative impact on offline businesses”.

In a similar move to help businesses improve their online presence post-lockdown, Facebook announced in May the launch of a new shopping feature allowing companies of all sizes to set up a free online store on Facebook and Instagram.