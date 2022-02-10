Gore-Tex launches rental option for winter sportswear

Performancewear label Gore-Tex has launched its new ‘Outerwear on Demand’ rental programme, allowing snowsports enthusiasts to rent outerwear apparel at 15 resorts and retail locations throughout the US.

The programme consists of the brand’s own collection of exclusive, mix-and-match garments designed for the demands of its users. Each item includes specially developed features such as snow-barriers, adaptable fitting options and ventilation elements.

In a release, the brand’s product specialist - innovation, fabrics division, Chris Brennan, said on the collection: “We’ve set out to create a very technical, very durable line of clothing that will stand up to frequent use and cleaning, providing consumers the Gore-Tex product experience and a convenient alternative to purchasing when it comes to outfitting themselves for winter adventure.”

Developed as an alternative for occasional skiers, snowboarders and environmentally conscious consumers, the programme looks to grow to additional locations in the coming seasons to continue broadening its reach.

Partners of the rental offering are provided with inventory services including local cleaning and an inspection process that follows the rental of each garment.