Graduate Fashion Foundation unveils new digital platform

Graduate Fashion Foundation has launched a new innovative digital platform using technology to boost opportunities for fashion graduates with a portfolio hub, fashion university pages, and bespoke live-streaming technology for its annual Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) event.

The new platform at graduatefashionweek.com will have dual functionality, featuring two separate designs. For the build-up to GFW, the site will showcase everything about the event, highlighting the schedule, speakers and universities.

During GFW, taking place from June 12-18 at Coal Drops Yard in London, the platform will be the home to all live stream event content. The event will feature 11 runway shows including the GFW International Fashion Show, alongside exclusive industry panel talks, creative university fashion films, and designer diaries and archive footage from the past 30 years of GFW. This will be accessible to all registered users.

Then from May, industry and media guests will be able to scout talent from over 1,500 curated graduate portfolio profiles when the Graduate Portfolio Profile hub is activated. The hub will showcase the “very best fashion graduates” and will allow potential employers from across the industry to view work from 82 global universities, as well as use search function filters to find talent. The search filters use 40 specialisms ranging from sustainability and designing-for-disabilities to fashion business, marketing and promotion.

The digital platform will mean that graduate work has a space to be on display and accessible to the industry “year round” added Graduate Fashion Foundation, as part of its remit to support graduate talent across its UK and international university members.

Graduates will be able to personalise their portfolio pages by sharing a detailed overview of their work, incorporating imagery and video content, work specialisms and displays links for the industry to connect for recruitment or press requests. Following Graduate Fashion Week, the portfolios will remain active for three years.

Hilary Alexander, president of Graduate Fashion Foundation said in a statement: “Following a challenging year, our 30th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to embrace the digital revolution by designing and delivery a state-of-the-art platform that will further benefit the graduates and universities we support by offering year-round access to industry to scout from the best global fashion talent. The hybrid Graduate Fashion Week ensures our guests can access the event both in person and from home.”

Jane Galpin, from The Assembly, the platforms developers added: “This year has been difficult for everyone in the fashion industry and we did not want the graduates to have to suffer further with their first steps into the working world that Graduate Fashion Week has always gifted them.

“The team at GFW have been pioneering to embrace the latest technologies available, to create a perfect hybrid event that will not only solve problems this year, but will build a lasting legacy with the portal that will provide additional support to graduates and the wider industry for many years ahead.”