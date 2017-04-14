Green beauty growth potential in the Nordics hampered

PODCAST: In this monthly Fashion Friday podcast series directed by FashionUnited contributor Euromonitor International, Peder Kraugerud, an Industry Research at Euromonitor International, gives us a glance at the green beauty market in the Nordics.

Naturally healthy and organic food and drinks have grown substantially in the Nordics over the last decade. In fact the Nordic countries clearly lead the world in per capita expenditure on naturally health and organic products.

How’s the development for green beauty in the Nordics been?

Consumer demand and interest for natural and organic products is definitely there, in beauty and personal care, like it is food and drinks. However, the growth of green beauty in the Nordics has yet to fully take off and reach its potential as there’s a clear lack of a single ecolabel with clear standards.

Listen to the podcast to find out more