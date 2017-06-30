Groupe Artémis acquires minority stake in Maison Valli

Groupe Artémis, the company behind Kering, the global luxury group has acquired a minority stake in Maison Valli, with the potential to become majority shareholder at a later point.

Artémis will support the brand in a new chapter of growth, and contribute to the development of Maison Valli. The announcement comes ahead of Giambattista Valli show at Paris Haute Couture as well as the Maison Valli’s 10 year anniversary.

“Artémis and Maison Valli share a same passion for art, freedom of expression and creativity. With this alliance, we are uniting the excellence of two houses with similar visions and I am truly honoured to be given the opportunity to get access to the Artémis know-how in order to pursue, with the Pinault family, the story of Maison Valli”, Giambattista Valli said in a statement.

“In providing Maison Valli with the Artémis’ means and expertise, we are delighted to support its development and to contribute to the growth of this great company, driven by the immense talent of its designer. With this alliance, Maison Valli will benefit from the support of a professional shareholder in order to enter a new chapter and reveal its full potential” added Patricia Barbizet, Vice Chair of the board of Directors at Kering.

Founded in 2004 by Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli, the Maison Valli offers Haute Couture, Giambattista Valli and Giamba ready-to-wear. The label is distributed globally in selected retailers as well as Giambattista Valli stores in Paris, Milan, Saint Tropez and Seoul.

Groupe Artémis, established in 1992 by French billionaire François Pinault is the majority shareholder and investment arm of Kering.

Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli