Gucci appoints new CEO of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures

Robert Triefus, Gucci’s senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy, will now also be taking on the new role of chief executive officer for the house’s Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures.

From November 1, Triefus will oversee emerging opportunities for brand expansion and scaling the luxury brand’s metaverse and gaming strategies.

He will also be responsible for Gucci Vault, a new experimental online space which the brand launched in September 2021, which Triefus had a hand in developing.

The multimedia platform is home to various conceptual experiences, as well as an e-commerce space dedicated to pre-owned, vintage Gucci items.

Additionally, the brand has aimed to highlight emerging designers through the site via a ‘Conversations’ category and selling select products through the platform.

To develop these spaces, Triefus will continue to work alongside the respective teams to position Gucci in the gaming and Web3 industry, following the objective of scaling the brand activities within these spaces.

The house has further announced that Micael Barilaro, currently the new businesses gaming and collectibles director, has been appointed as the vice president of Metaverse Ventures.

Gucci has already made a number of moves in the metaverse sector, including the opening of its own dedicated world in digital platform Roblox.

The permanent residency, which opened in May 2022, sees various elements of the brand translated into the open world space and includes a store of phygital products and a cafe.