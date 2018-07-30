Guess & Alipay partner to simplify payments for Chinese tourists in the US

Guess Inc. has announced a collaboration with China’s leading digital payment platform, Alipay, which is owned by Ant Financial Services Group. Through the partnership, Chinese tourists visiting the United States will be able to pay for their purchases at more than 50 Guess shops using the Alipay app -- just like they would at home.

“Guess is a globally recognized brand that Chinese consumers seek out when visiting the US, and we are thrilled to simplify their checkout experience in Guess stores”, said Souheil Badran, President of Alipay Americas, in a statement.

The partnership also allows Guess to promote its brand among Chinese consumers before and after their visit to the US. Alipay’s app includes a geolocation-based “Discover” tab, through which Chinese travelers can located nearby Guess stores anywhere in the world and receive information about their collections, promotions and sales.

“As a global brand with over 1000 stores in approximately 100 countries, it is important that we are constantly innovating the customer shopping experience on an international level”, said Edward Park, Senior Vice President of Guess North America, in the statement. “We recognize the importance that native apps play in the customer journey”, he added.