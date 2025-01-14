Guess partners with Tata CLiQ to launch Guess Jeans in India

American apparel company Guess Inc. has entered into a strategic long-term partnership with Tata Group’s ecommerce platform, Tata CLiQ, to launch Guess Jeans in India.

Through this new partnership Guess Inc., which currently operates its Guess brand in India through its subsidiary Guess India Pvt Ltd, is set to expand the retail presence of Guess Jeans in the country, with Tata CLiQ serving as the brand's official retailer in both brick-and-mortar stores as well as online.

The partnership between Guess Inc. and Tata CLiQ is also crucial in broadening distribution channels and advancing Guess Jeans’ plan to establish a nationwide store network, marking a key milestone for Guess Inc.

“As the next step in our global growth initiative for Guess Jeans, we expect a rapidly expanding and prosperous partnership with Tata CLiQ, which is part of the Tata Group in India,” said Nicolai Marciano, chief new business development officer at Guess Inc., who also conceived and launched the brand Guess Jeans, in a statement.

Guess Jeans store in Amsterdam, the Netherlands Credits: Guess Jeans

“Our brand’s legacy, heritage, and innovative outlook on denim, paired with the local knowledge and expertise of Tata Group, ensure a strong and enduring partnership. Guess Jeans will complement and create significant incremental growth in India for the Guess Inc. portfolio by targeting a new customer with accessible pricing, a casual aesthetic, and a modern communication strategy.”

“We are confident that the reimagined Guess Jeans brand, accompanied by our innovative Guess Airwash technology, has long-term potential within the Indian market,” added Marciano. Commenting on the new partnership, Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, said, “At Tata CLiQ, our mission is to partner with renowned global brands that align with the aspirations and needs of consumers in the country.”

“We are thrilled to be the preferred partner of Guess Jeans for their India launch. With our shared vision of bringing trendy merchandise and innovative shopping experiences to consumers, at Tata CLiQ, we are committed to offering an elevated brand experience across different channels. We look forward to building and growing the brand by strategically bolstering its omnichannel presence across the country,” concluded Ashtana.

Guess Jeans aims to capture the spirit of California by providing timeless wardrobe staples, from denim to outerwear. Offering diverse styles for men and women, each piece contains a mix of classic appeal with a modern edge. Founded in 1981, Guess revolutionized denim jeans with the introduction of stone washing. Then, in 2024, Marciano and Guess Jeans partnered with Jeanologia to develop Guess Airwash, a sustainable solution that replaces water and pumice stones in stone washing with air and bubbles, reducing water and energy use.