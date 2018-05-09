H&M approves per share dividend of 9.75 Swedish krona

On May 8, at the H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB’s annual general meeting under the chairmanship of lawyer Sven Unger, approved the dividend of 9.75 Swedish krona (1.10 dollars) per share to be paid in two instalments during the year. The record date for the first dividend payment of 4.90 Swedish krona (0.55 dollar) per share is May 11, 2018, while the record date for second dividend payment of 4.85 Swedish krona (0.55 dollar) per share is November 13, 2018.

During the AGM, the regular board members Stina Bergfors, Anders Dahlvig, Lena Patriksson Keller, Stefan Persson, Christian Sievert, Erica Wiking Häger and Niklas Zennström were re-elected and Stefan Persson was re-elected as Chairman of the board. The regular members appointed previously by the trade unions, the company said, are Alexandra Rosenqvist and Ingrid Godin, with Margareta Welinder and Rita Hansson as deputy members.

Further, the company added that the members of the nomination committee are Stefan Persson, Lottie Tham, Liselott Ledin (Alecta), Jan Andersson (Swedbank Robur Fonder) and Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Fonder).

Picture:Facebook/H&M