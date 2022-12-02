H&M emphasises textile recycling in new ‘Metaverse Design Story’

Fast fashion retailer H&M has presented its latest collection as part of its Innovation Stories initiative, a project through which it said it is aiming to push the fashion industry towards more sustainable methods of consumption.

Initially unveiled during an event in Madrid, Spain, the ‘Metaverse Design Story’ exists in a ‘phygital’ format, with both a ready-to-wear menswear and womenswear collection to be available to purchase, rent and own as digital assets, all of which is set to launch December 8.

Key pieces in the physical line have been designed as evening wear styles, such as corset-waisted dresses, beaded bomber jackets and metallic sandals.

In a release, the retailer said several pieces feature “recycled polyester fibres made entirely out of old garments and textile waste” collected through H&M’s in-store garment-collection programme.

Photo Credits: Campaign image from H&M's new Innovation Metaverse Design Story collection. Photo courtesy.

It added that one of its form-fitted dresses was made using a zero-waste pattern cutting process, while other materials utilise Repreve’s Our Ocean recycled polyester made from ocean-bound plastic bottles.

Next to the physical collection, five augmented reality (AR) filters, accessible via its app, complete the line.

Designed in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion and powered by Snap, the AR lens allows users to virtually try-on the pieces in a bid to merge the physical and digital worlds.

Alongside the collections, customers can also experience the collection via an interactive metaverse space now available, celebrating the garments made for the line and the future possibilities of digitalisation.