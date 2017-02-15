Fashionunited
H&M January sales up 8 percent
Prachi Singh
|

The H&M group’s sales including VAT increased by 8 percent in local currencies in January 2017 compared to the same month last year. The company said, sales in January were negatively affected by approximately 2 percentage points.

The total number of stores amounted to 4,380 on January 31, 2017 compared to 3,958 on January 31, 2016.

