H&M Q1 sales up by 4 percent in local currencies

In the first quarter to February 28, 2019, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) said that group’s net sales increased by 10 percent and amounted to 51,015 million Swedish krona (5,492.5 million dollars), while in local currencies, net sales increased by 4 percent. The company will publish the detailed report on March 29, 2019.

In January this year, the company said, its full year revenues increased by 5 percent, while in local currencies, net sales improved by 3 percent but profit fell by 21.8 percent from the same period last year.

Picture:H&M media gallery