H&M reports flat sales growth in local currencies

In the first quarter of 2018, from December 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018, the H&M group said that sales including VAT remained unchanged in local currencies compared to the first quarter the previous year.

Converted into SEK, sales amounted to 53,554 million Swedish krona (6,544 million dollars) compared to 54,369 million Swedish krona (6,643.8 million dollars), same quarter last year. Sales excluding VAT amounted to SEK 46,181 million Swedish krona (5,643.3 million dollars) against 46,985 million Swedish krona (5,741.5 million dollars) last year.

The total number of stores in the group amounted to 4,743 on February 28, 2018 compared to 4,393 stores at the same time the previous year.

