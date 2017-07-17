H&M sales grow 7 percent in June

The H&M group said that its sales including VAT increased by 7 percent in local currencies in June 2017 compared to the same month the previous year. Converted into SEK sales increased by 10 percent.

The total number of stores in the group amounted to 4,517 on June 30, 2017 compared to 4,095 stores at the end of the same month last year.

The company said that it has decided to arrange Capital Markets Days during which more in-depth information about the business will be given and has also decided – in consultation with its large institutional shareholders – to publish the group’s sales development per quarter instead of per month.

Picture:H&M website