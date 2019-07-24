HanesBrands declares 26th consecutive quarterly cash dividend

Board of directors of HanesBrands has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share to be paid September 4, 2019, for stockholders of record at the close of business August 13, 2019.

The company said in a statement that the declared cash dividend will be the 26th consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than 1 billion dollars in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

HanesBrands is a marketer of everyday basic apparel under apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM,Bali, Playtex, Bras NThings, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports.