HanesBrands declares 30th consecutive quarterly dividend

HanesBrands has announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share to be paid September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business August 11, 2020.

The company said in a statement that the declared cash dividend will be the 30th consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned nearly 1.3 billion dollars in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

HanesBrands is a marketer of everyday basic apparel under apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports.

Picture:Hanes website