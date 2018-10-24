HanesBrands declares quarterly cash dividend

HanesBrands’ board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 0.15 dollar per share to be paid December 4, 2018, for stockholders of record at the close of business November 13, 2018.

The company said in a statement that this declared cash dividend will be the 23rd consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than 890 million dollars in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.