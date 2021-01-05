HanesBrands (HBI) said Tuesday that it has received a favorable judgment from the Nanjing Intermediate People's Court in a trademark infringement case involving its Champion brand in China.

The case involved the production and distribution of counterfeit Champion products and the operation of unauthorized Champion retail outlets by six defendants.

According to the company, the defendants, Hurricane, Chengda, Rainbow Wing, Fuxun, Yunma and Wu Zhanghao, were ordered to immediately cease all infringement of the Champion brand. The defendants were also ordered to pay fines totaling more than 600,000 USD.(DPA)