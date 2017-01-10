HBC's holiday comparable sales decline 0.7 percent

Hudson's Bay Company’s (HBC) consolidated comparable sales for the nine week period ending December 31, 2016, decreased 0.7 percent on a constant currency basis. For fiscal 2016, the company expects to report sales between 14.4 to 14.6 billion Canadian dollars (10.9 to 11 billion dollars), adjusted EBITDAR of 1,340 to 1,390 million Canadian dollars (1,014 to 1,052 million dollars) and adjusted EBITDA of 615 to 665 million Canadian dollars (465 to 503 million dollars).

Commenting on the Christmas trading and outlook, Jerry Storch, CEO, HBC said in a media release, " On a constant currency basis, the comparable sales trend improved for the company overall and across every banner, led by strong digital sales growth of 21.7 percent at our department store banners. However, the sales improvement that we experienced was not strong enough to achieve the results we had expected. The retail environment is clearly changing, and we continue to work diligently across all of our banners to adapt rapidly.”

Saks Fifth Avenue comparable sales down 0.5 percent

DSG (Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor and Home Outfitters) comparable sales increased 1.2 percent, while Saks Fifth Avenue comparable sales were down 0.5 percent. HBC Off Price (Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt) comparable sales decreased 5.2 percent and HBC Europe (Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO and Sportarena) comparable sales were also down 0.6 percent.

Total digital sales, which include Gilt on a pro forma basis, increased 14.7 percent on a constant currency comparable basis. Excluding Gilt, total digital sales increase of 21.7 percent on a constant currency comparable basis. Including the impacts of foreign exchange, consolidated comparable sales decrease of 2 percent.

Picture:Facebook/Saks Fift Avenue