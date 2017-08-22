Hermes launches logistics super-hub

German courier company Hermes have launched their biggest European logistics centre in Rugby, England.

Set over 270,000 square feet, the new facility cost 31 million pounds to build and will employ 100 staff, marking the largest investment in Hermes’ history.

The super-hub is able to process up to 1.5 million parcels a day as Hermes attempts to keep up with the UK’s growing ecommerce market, increasing their parcel processing capacity by 45 percent.

“Our current investment reaffirms our confidence in the future and success of the UK e-commerce market,” said Donald Pilz, CEO of Hermes Europe in an interview with FashionNetwork.

Hermes have enjoyed double-digit growth rates for the past six years, and recently reported a revenue increase of seven percent to 2,640 million Euros in 2016.

Hermes is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany and is owned by the Otto Group. The company employs 12,618 people worldwide, with 8,500 of those working in Germany.