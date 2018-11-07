Hermès revenues rise 7 percent

French retailer of high-end apparel and accessories Hermès said on Friday its revenue for the nine month period of 2018 increased by 11 percent at constant exchange rates and 7 percent at current exchange. The company added that growth was particularly robust in the third quarter, 10 percent at constant exchange and 9 percent at current exchange rates, driven by the continuing momentum in all the geographical areas.

The company’s sales in nine month period were were 4,316 million euros, up from 4,050 million euros a year earlier. Revenues in the third quarter increased to 1,463 million euros compared to 1,337 million euros last year.

Hermès was founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès and is based in Paris, France. Managed by Axel Dumas, CEO since 2013, with Pierre‐Alexis Dumas as its Artistic Director, both sixth‐generation members of the founding family, Hermès is known for its craftsmanship and high fashion luxury goods.

Offering leather, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear, the Paris-listed company has over 13,400 employees worldwide and operates more than 200 stores.