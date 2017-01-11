House of Fraser like-for-like holiday sales rise 2.7 percent

Like-for-like sales at House of Fraser, the UK and Ireland’s department store group increased 2.7 percent for the six weeks from the week of Black Friday through to December 31, 2016 against the comparative period last year. For the Black Friday Event, total sales rose by 2.7 percent, with online sales representing 41 percent of total sales across the six-day event.

Commenting on the Christmas trading update, Nigel Oddy, House of Fraser Chief Executive said in a statement, “We are very pleased to report a solid overall performance this Christmas; driven in part by very strong online demand over Black Friday and good Boxing Day week sales. In addition, we are delighted by the results achieved in our recently refurbished stores, which have consistently appeared among our top performing stores over the Christmas period.”

“This is a good performance during our key trading period; having been supported by the investment we have made in our stores, our people and our core infrastructure over the last two years. We commenced laying the foundations for the transformation of the business in 2016 in anticipation of a challenging retail environment, and as we look forward to 2017 and beyond we must continue to adapt as the retail sector evolves,” added Frank Slevin, Chairman of House of Fraser.

Picture:House of Fraser