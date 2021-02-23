How to convert your BtoB buyers today?

French shoe brand Martinez joined Le New Black in 2019 to optimise its wholesale organisation during a period of strong growth. Founded by Julien Martinez in 2017, the brand also wanted to promote its high-end image towards select retailers. In times of travel bans and sanitary restrictions, their digital showroom became a major asset to develop their sales.

Tell your brand story

A virtual showroom is a powerful BtoB window to tell the story about a garment, the designer and its universe. Photo, 360°, video or virtual reality content, URL and customised pages are ideal assets to present collections in the best creative way. Martinez’s team personalises the digital showroom of the brand with many photos and lookbooks on the homepage, offers a search by fabric or color and creates a unique commercial experience to retailers.

“We enriched our BtoB showroom until it perfectly fitted with the aesthetic of our collections. Thanks to packshots and to the different views of the products just like on our e-shop, we create desire with our BtoB buyers and successfully compensate for the impossibility to touch fabrics in physical showrooms.” Celia Faigle, financial and administrative director at Martinez.

Personalise the purchase

Triggering online BtoB purchase is a new challenge for the sales team. Digital tools allow brands to better know their buyers and personalise the purchase and commercial meetings. The sales direction of Martinez closely follows buyers’ activity in their digital showroom: sales and visits made-to-measure live reports allow them to propose targeted selections, and prepare efficient meetings.

Keep in touch with your buyers

Regularly spreading brand news with retailers matters to develop and nurture remote commercial relations: BtoB newsletters, press reviews, online appointments etc., digital showrooms become interaction portals between a brand and its buyers. Martinez's team sends invitations to its buyers and prospects through the platform, inviting them to visit the digital showroom during sales seasons and discover its latest collections and lookbooks available.

“A digital platform like Le New Black is essential today to attract new clients and to sell. It is an excellent return on investment. Also as it is very user-friendly, it allows us to get to the essential points right away and to be efficient!” - Celia Faigle, financial and administrative director at Martinez.