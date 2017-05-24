Fashionunited
Hugo Boss approves dividend payout of 2.60 euros per share
BUSINESS

Prachi Singh
At the annual shareholders’ meeting held yesterday, the Hugo Boss managing board and supervisory board approved the proposal to pay out a dividend of 2.60 euros (2.91 dollars) per share. The dividend will be paid out on May 29, 2017.

This compares to 3.62 euros (4.05 dollars) paid in 2015. The dividend corresponds to a payout ratio of 93 percent of net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company in 2016 against 78 percent last year.

Picture:Hugo Boss website
Hugo Boss

