Hugo Boss approves per share dividend of 2.65 euros

At the annual shareholders’ meeting held yesterday, a proposal of Hugo Boss's managing board and supervisory board to pay out a dividend of 2.65 euros (3.17 dollars) per share was approved. This compares to 2.60 euros (3.11 dollars) paid in 2016.

The company said, this dividend corresponds to a payout ratio of 79 percent of net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company in 2017 and will be paid out on May 8, 2018.

For 2018, Hugo Boss expects sales to accelerate, with an increase in the low to mid single-digit range after currency adjustments. In euro terms, growth is projected to be lower due to negative currency effects.