In The Style announces plans to float on AIM

British fashion e-tailer In The Style is reportedly planning to float later this month on AIM, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Manchester-based e-tailer intends to float on March 17, according to a release seen by The Industry.Fashion.

Founder and CEO Adam Frisby said the decision marked an “exciting new chapter” in the company’s story. In The Style would join British fashion giants Asos and Boohoo which are already listed on AIM.

“We have a fast-growing customer base, a highly relevant brand and a pipeline or exciting initiatives. We are confident that we can build on our strong foundation to achieve our growth plans,” he said.

Pandemic helps drive sales at In The Style

Frisby launched his company back in 2013, targeting 18 to 35-year-olds with an ‘influencer-collaboration model’.

“We work closely with social media influencers and celebrity partners who align with our brand values to design and launch authentic collections that are then sold through our proprietary In the Style app, e-commerce website, and selected B2B partners,” Frisby said.

“Our collaboration model creates a strong customer connection, drives highly efficient customer acquisition marketing metrics, and gives us exposure to a broad range of customers.”

In The Style has been in the fortunate category of e-tailers to thrive during the pandemic as customers shifted to online shopping.

In the nine months to 31 December 2020, net sales soared by 158 percent to 35.4 million pounds, while its active customer base increased by 61 percent to 700,000.

It reported adjusted EBITDA of 3.6 million pounds in the same period.