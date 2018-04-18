Intu reports strong footfall growth in Q1

In the first quarter, Intu reported record letting activity, with 60 long term leases signed representing 10 million pounds (14.2 million dollars) of annual rent. In aggregate, the company said, these were 5 percent above previous passing rent. The company added, unprompted awareness of the Intu brand increased to 29 percent, with prompted awareness increasing to 75 percent. Intu.co.uk delivered a 31 percent increase in sales for retailers against the same period in 2017. Intu further added that anticipated growth in like-for-like net rental income for 2018 continues to be in the range 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent, subject to no further material tenant failures, with the outcome expected to be stronger in the second half than the first half.

Commenting on the first quarter update, David Fischel, Intu Chief Executive, said in a media statement: “Our prime shopping centres produced a strong first quarter with lettings at increased rents, high occupancy and footfall exceeding the comparable period last year, with footfall significantly and consistently outperforming the ShopperTrak national retail benchmark over the last five years. It was a record three months for retailer demand as we signed 60 new leases. As a result of strong performance, we reiterate our guidance for like-for-like net rental income growth both for the current financial year, subject to no further material tenant failures, and over the medium term.”

Highlights of the first quarter results

Intu settled 24 rent reviews in the period for new rents totalling 8 million pounds (11.4 million dollars), an average uplift of 8 percent on the previous rent. Footfall in the period, excluding the periods of severe snow when some centres were closed, increased by 1.5 percent in the UK. Over the Easter period, footfall was up by 7 percent against the Easter period in 2017.

At Intu Lakeside, the company added, Zara and River Island are both upsizing, trebling and doubling their space respectively, Abercrombie & Fitch plans to open its second UK store at Intu Trafford Centre. Jo Malone is opening a store at Intu Lakeside and The White Company at Cribbs Causeway. Also Intu Watford Tenants have opened or are shop fitting 61 stores year to date, including the 78,000 sq. ft. Next flagship store at Intu Metrocentre which opened in March.

Since the end of 2017, Intu said, a number of administrations and restructurings have been initiated by tenants, including New Look, Toys R Us and Prezzo. Like-for-like net rental income guidance is inclusive of the effect of these administrations and restructurings. As previously stated, the company expects to deliver medium term like-for-like net rental income growth of 2 to 3 percent per annum, over the next three to five years.

