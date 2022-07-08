Is Tom Ford eyeing a potential sale?

Tom Ford is reportedly looking for a buyer. The brand could soon be under new ownership, according to a report by Bloomberg, which said the luxury house is contemplating a potential sale.

The news agency said the brand has enlisted Goldman Sachs Group to consult on the sale, which could value the business billions of dollars.

Mr Ford set up his namesake brand after exiting Gucci in 2004. Mr Ford and then Gucci CEO Domenico De Sole were behind the business, launching first as eyewear, beauty and fragrances, in distribution deals with Marcolin and Estee Lauder. Later came the ready-to-wear collections for both men and women, with Zegna a partner to produce the tailoring.

Mr Ford was Gucci’s creative director for a decade, helping to revitalise the Florentine luxury house to become one of the most exciting fashion houses of the early noughties.

Bloomberg said a representative for Tom Ford couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the report, while a spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment.