Jack Wills posts rise in sales and profit over Christmas

Jack Wills has reported an increase in its sales and profit over the Christmas trading period, The Times report said. The report added that the company, now managed by Co-founder Peter Williams posted like-for-like sales growth of 1 percent during December, while its profit margin improved by 6 percent compared with the same period in 2015.

According to The Times, Williams, while commenting on the company’s performance, said that positive trading was helped by the introduction of a women’s sportswear range, designed to capitalise on the “athleisure” trend — sports and yoga clothes that are fashionable to be worn outside the gym. And while official launch of its sportswear line happened this month, Williams added that Jack Wills had quietly introduced some products in its stores in mid-December.

Williams acquired Jack Wills from Inflexion Private Equity, by partnering with the private equity owner of London’s Liberty department store, Bluegem Capital Partners, in October. He expects the company to bounce back through an outsourced warehouse that contributed to a 15.1 million pounds (18.8 million dollars) pre-tax loss in the year to January 2016, says the report.

Picture:Jack Wills