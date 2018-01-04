JCPenney: Comparable holiday sales rise 3.4 percent

J. C. Penney Company’s comparable store sales for the combined nine-week period ending December 30, 2017 increased 3.4 percent over the same period last year.

"We are very encouraged with our overall comp sales performance during the holiday season, which was led by home, beauty and fine jewellery. Additionally, our apparel categories continue to demonstrate improved comp performance, particularly in women's and kids. We are also pleased by our e-commerce business that continues to outpace prior year results with double-digit sales growth," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Chairman and CEO of JCPenney in a statement.

The company operates 875 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico along with an e-commerce site, Jcp.com.

